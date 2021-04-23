American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

