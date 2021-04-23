Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.63

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and traded as high as $43.95. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 77,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

