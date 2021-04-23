Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $406.60

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.60 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 444.28 ($5.80). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75), with a volume of 684,131 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.