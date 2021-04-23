Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.97. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 72,833 shares.
The company has a market cap of $513.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
