Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.97. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 72,833 shares.

The company has a market cap of $513.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

