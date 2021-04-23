Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.63

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.63 and traded as low as $47.60. Makita shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 25,821 shares traded.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

