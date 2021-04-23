SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.45.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.