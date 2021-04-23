Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

