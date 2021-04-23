Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WSO opened at $291.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. Watsco has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $295.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.