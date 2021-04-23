Morgan Stanley Increases STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.