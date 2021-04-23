Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.