Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

