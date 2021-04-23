First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of INBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

