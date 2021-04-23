Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $713,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

