The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

