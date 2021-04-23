Rachel Louise Goldman Acquires 15,000 Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

