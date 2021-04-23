Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.86 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

