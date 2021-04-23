Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $139.73. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

