Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

