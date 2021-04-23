First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

First Community has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.05 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.