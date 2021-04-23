Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $40.62 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $952.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

