Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Cut by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

