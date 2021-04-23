Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

ORCL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

