D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

