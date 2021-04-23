Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

IWR opened at $76.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

