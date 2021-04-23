NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Announces GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NBMI stock opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.12) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a one year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.67.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

