Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 74.02 ($0.97) on Friday. Invesco Enhanced Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £129.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.37.

Get Invesco Enhanced Income alerts:

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.