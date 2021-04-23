Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 74.02 ($0.97) on Friday. Invesco Enhanced Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £129.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.37.
About Invesco Enhanced Income
