U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

