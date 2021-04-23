Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $160.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

