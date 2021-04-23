Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

NYSE VNE opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 31.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

