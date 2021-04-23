Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

