Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Spok has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Spok has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

