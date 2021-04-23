Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of OMI opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

