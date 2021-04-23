First United Bank Trust Sells 125 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after buying an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $98.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

