Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,659,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

