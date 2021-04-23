Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avanos continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to earnings. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit drove 4% growth in the quarter. Further, a rise in global demand for Respiratory Health owing to the pandemic aided the quarterly performance. A strong liquidity position is promising too. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Avanos exited the fourth quarter on a strong note as both earnings and revenues beat estimates. However, dented gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed weakly. Lower volumes in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to a fall in elective procedures are added concerns. Moreover, being a pure-play MedTech company, Avanos faces stiff rivalry from other industry players. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 177,432 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

