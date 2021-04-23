Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

