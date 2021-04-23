Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,267.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,882.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.