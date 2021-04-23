Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

