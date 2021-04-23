BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.85. BTCS shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 593,477 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

