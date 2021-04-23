A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.43

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.43 and traded as low as C$36.15. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.41, with a volume of 30,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.91.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

