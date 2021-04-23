IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMRA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. IMARA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $62.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMARA by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
