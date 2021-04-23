IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMRA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. IMARA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMARA by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

