DA Davidson Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $80.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

