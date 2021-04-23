Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.05.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
