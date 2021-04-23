Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

