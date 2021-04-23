1World (1WO) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $10,128.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.53 or 0.00683596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00051299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.87 or 0.08018439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

