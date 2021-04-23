Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $33.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

