Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,352.78

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,352.78 ($83.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,800 ($88.84). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,778 ($88.56), with a volume of 191,835 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,393.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,355.06. The firm has a market cap of £9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Also, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Over the last three months, insiders bought 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

