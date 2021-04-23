Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,056.22

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,056.22 ($39.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,408 ($44.53). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,375 ($44.09), with a volume of 715,031 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,450.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,062.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

