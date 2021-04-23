Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.50. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2,751 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

