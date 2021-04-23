Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.50. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2,751 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.
About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
