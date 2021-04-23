Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.85

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.85 and traded as high as C$53.50. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$53.46, with a volume of 158,409 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.90.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

