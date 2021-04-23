First United Bank Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

